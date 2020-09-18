Maharashtra education department relaxes age cut-off date for nursery, Class 1 admissions

education

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:13 IST

The Maharashtra education department has relaxed the cut-off date for pre-primary and Class 1 admission eligibility, according to a government resolution (GR) released on Friday.

As per the GR, a child has to complete 3 years by December 31 to be eligible for pre-primary/nursery admissions. Similarly, the child should have completed 6 years by the same date for admission to Class 1. The rule will be implemented from the academic year 2021-22. The earlier cutoff date for both these admissions was set at September 30.

In January this year, the education department came up with a common cut-off date for admissions in schools across the state as several private schools were earlier following different criteria for admissions. As per the RTE act, schools should admit students who have completed 6 years for Class 1 and 3 years for nursery.

As per the GR, “Schools can allow a relaxation of upto 15 days from the cut-off date. The decision to do so, rests with the school principals.”

The relaxation in the cut off date has come after the office of director of primary education made the recommendation to the state government.