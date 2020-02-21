Maharashtra Education dept to hear complaints of school teachers, parents on 1st Monday every month

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:54 IST

The state education department would now reserve the first Monday of every month for redressal of various complaints from teachers and parents of various schools in the state. In a recent announcement, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that this would help the disposal of complaints at a faster rate.

Currently, there is no formal mechanism to look into the various issues ranging from poor facilities in schools to administrative lapses and issues. In 2019, the education department ordered the formation of committees at various levels. At the school level, principals and teachers would be a part of the complaint redressal committee. Issues of teachers can be taken to the district level committee consisting of the education officers and inspectors in that particular district. Similarly, a committee would also exist at the regional level under the deputy director. “All these committees would help in decentralising the process of complaint redressal. Now one does not need to go to the education officer directly for a small issue which can be resolved at the local level,” read a statement issued by the minister.

All the committees would meet on the first Monday of every month to address the issues that have been raised at their respective level. “Through these committees some key issues like unavailability of uniforms, violation of the RTE act etc can be raised and effectively addressed,” it further adds.

Teachers said that it is a welcome move. “There are many complaints at the school level which often find no resolution. Delay in addressing these issues also impacts the teaching-learning process in schools. The government should see to it that these committees also work efficiently and resolve disputes in time for good implementation of the new guidelines,” said a teacher from a suburban school in Mumbai.