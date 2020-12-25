e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

Maharashtra International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

Following international standards in any field is the new basic and it won’t be any different for the International Sports University, Maharashtra, to be set up here, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Friday.

education Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
Sunil Kedar, sports minister of Maharashtra
Sunil Kedar, sports minister of Maharashtra(HT File)
         

Following international standards in any field is the new basic and it won’t be any different for the International Sports University, Maharashtra, to be set up here, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Friday.

An official statement quoted him as saying the aim was to create “a place with facilities of international standards, where students will get expertise” help Maharashtra and India become a “superpower in the field of sports”.

He said the ISU was set up in Pune due to Balewadi’s ready infrastructure, adding that setting it up in any other city would have entailed costs, and time to get approvals.

“We have very good infrastructure ready here, all we have to do is to plan and start the academics. Pune has a rich sports culture and we hope the International Sports University will benefit the city and vice versa,” he said.

Kedar said the university, which will come up at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, will start operations from academic year 2021-2022.

Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Omprakash Bakoria said the sports department had written to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for tie-ups for courses like sports technology, sports governance and sports management.” The University will offer various courses including Physical & Sports Education, Sports Sciences & Sports Medicine, Sports Technology, Sports Governance, Sports Management, Sports Media and Communication, Sports Coaching and Training.

The intake capacity for each course would be 50 students.

top news
Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April
Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
In MP, alert sounded for calls asking ‘book Covid vaccine for Rs 500’
In MP, alert sounded for calls asking ‘book Covid vaccine for Rs 500’
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In