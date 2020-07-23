e-paper
Maharashtra minister asks MUHS to defer examinations

Maharashtra minister asks MUHS to defer examinations

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 18:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Representational image.
Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Thursday asked the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to defer examinations of its medical courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nashik-based state university has announced holding examinations in August.

An official statement issued here said Deshmukh has asked MUHS vice-chancellor Deelip Mhaisekar to postpone the examinations, saying holding them during the ongoing pandemic was not in the interest of students.

The minister said the first and second year students be allowed to study the next year’s curriculum and their final year examinations and all other non certifying tests be deferred till further notice.

The internship of final year students be started and their examinations be conducted only after the COVID-19 spread is contained, he said.

Deshmukh said post-graduate students reside in their campuses and hence their exams can be conducted. The entrance examination of their courses is slated for September 15.

Set up in 1998, the MUHS is focused on teaching, training and research in modern medicine and Indian systems of medicine. It conducts courses in allopathy, dental, nursing, homoeopathy, unani and ayurveda streams.

