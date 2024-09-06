 Maharashtra prison dept renews MoU with open varsity for courses for inmates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra prison dept renews MoU with open varsity for courses for inmates

PTI | , Pune
Sep 06, 2024 10:30 AM IST

The official said that the MoU was first signed in 2017, and 2,199 male and 207 female inmates have so far obtained degrees awarded by the open university.

The Maharashtra prison department has renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yashwantrao Chavan Open University to impart education to inmates as part of reform measures, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra prison department has renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yashwantrao Chavan Open University to impart education to inmates as part of reform measures. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Maharashtra prison department has renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yashwantrao Chavan Open University to impart education to inmates as part of reform measures. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The official said that the MoU was first signed in 2017, and 2,199 male and 207 female inmates have so far obtained degrees awarded by the open university.

Also Read: ‘RBI 90 Quiz’ offering winners a chance to take home a whopping 10 Lakh, window closes on Sept 17, link to apply here

"Since the MOU period got over, it was renewed on the occasion of Teachers Day. The aim is to help inmates complete their education and dissuade them from returning to criminal activities after release. There is a provision to offer remission of 90 days to convicts who complete their degree courses successfully," a statement from the prison department informed.

"So far, 214 convicts benefitted from the provision for completing their degree and 16 got another 90-day remission for completing post graduate degree. Courses offered include BA, B.Com, MA, and M.Com as well as certificate courses in subjects like Human Rights, Health Friend, Yoga Teacher, and Gandhi Thoughts. There are vocational ones such as beauty parlour courses, water management, digital photography and video production," it said.

Also Read: Eight effective note-taking strategies to help students maximise the value of their lectures

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On