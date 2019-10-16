Maharashtra board exam 2020: HSC, SSC schedule for class 10, 12, vocational exams released
The Maharashtra state board has announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
The HSC or class 12 exams will begin on February 18, 2020, and end on March 18. The SSC or class 10 exams will be held between March 3 and March 23, 2020.
For vocational studies, the exam will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 17, 2020.
The secondary exam will begin with first language paper while for higher secondary exam, English will be the first paper.
A detailed timetable of the exams will be available on the board’s official website.
Check detailed timetable here:
Class 12 and vocational paper timetable
