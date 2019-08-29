Maharashtra students encouraged to play outside to fight Vitamin D deficiency

education

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:53 IST

In order to ensure that school going children get enough Vitamin D, the state education department has asked schools to encourage them to go out in the morning sun.

In a recently issued circular, the department has asked schools to ensure that students are made aware about the advantages of being in the sun during early hours. ‘Awareness can be created about the advantages of Vitamin D . They should be allowed to go out and play during the early hours as it would give them exposure to the sun . This would ensure that they get the requisite supply of Vitamin D,’ the circular reads.

The circular was issued in line with a central government initiative that aims to address the issue of Vitamin D deficiency in school children. ‘During the growing up phase, school children are susceptible to bone deforming effects of Calcium and Vitamin D deficiency causing rickets,’ states the letter issued by the HRD ministry .

Teachers said that while the initiative is a welcome move, it might be difficult to implement in some urban schools. “Many schools in cities don’t have playgrounds and kids have to often play indoors. Taking them out isn’t a possible solution as most of these schools are in highly populated areas,” said the principal of a civic body school in Mumbai.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:53 IST