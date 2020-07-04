e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra zonal MPSC exams for police posts deferred by month: Minister

Maharashtra zonal MPSC exams for police posts deferred by month: Minister

The minister said that following a government order of May 22, the syllabus for the zonal MPSC exams was revised and it had been planned to conduct the exams in July 2020 under the aegis of the Director-General (Training and Special Operations) and Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
MPSC Police Recruitment 2020
MPSC Police Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

The zonal MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exams for direct appointee probationary police personnel of Deputy Superintendent rank and for Assistant Police Commissioners are being postponed by a month, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

He also said that in the interest of the examinees, they were planning an open book exam.

The minister said that following a government order of May 22, the syllabus for the zonal MPSC exams was revised and it had been planned to conduct the exams in July 2020 under the aegis of the Director-General (Training and Special Operations) and Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik.

Noting that the fight against coronavirus had left the entire police force stretched, he said that under the circumstances, the aspirants willing to take the exam hardly have the time to prepare.

He said there have been several representations from elected representatives asking that the exam be cancelled.

The Minister said zonal MPSC exams for the direct appointee probationary police personnel of the rank Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Police Commissioners are being postponed by a month.

“In the interest of the examinees we are planning on an open book exam,” he said.

top news
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Coronavirus: After govt nod, Delhi hospitals start antigen testing
Coronavirus: After govt nod, Delhi hospitals start antigen testing
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In