IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Manipur govt warns of action against absent teachers at schools, colleges
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

Manipur govt warns of action against absent teachers at schools, colleges

  • Schools for students of classes 9-12 and colleges reopened in the state on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST

The Manipur government on Thursday warned teachers and other staff of schools and colleges of action if they are found absent during working hours.

Schools for students of classes 9-12 and colleges reopened in the state on Wednesday.

Education Minister S Rajen Singh said that appropriate action will be taken against teaching and non-teaching staff found absent.

"Surprise visit to schools and colleges will continue in order to ensure strict compliance," Singh told reporters after visiting various schools in the Imphal West district

The education department has already distributed medical kits, including face masks, soaps and detergents, to schools and colleges as a precautionary measure, he added.

The minister also appealed to the teachers, guardians and students to cooperate with the government on reopening of educational institutes in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur govt
app
Close
e-paper
More than 100 candidates who gave their last attempt to get into Civil Services on October 4, 2020 had sought an extra chance as a one-time exemption.(File photo)
More than 100 candidates who gave their last attempt to get into Civil Services on October 4, 2020 had sought an extra chance as a one-time exemption.(File photo)
competitive exams

At what level was decision to deny extra chance at UPSC prelims taken: SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • The Govt faces the ire of the Supreme Court for filing an affidavit by an Under Secretary in DoPT without indicating at whose level the decision was taken to deny an extra chance to final attempt candidates of the Civil Services prelims conducted last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

Manipur govt warns of action against absent teachers at schools, colleges

PTI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Schools for students of classes 9-12 and colleges reopened in the state on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
admissions

MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh.(Handout)
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of 24 lakh.(Handout)
admissions

BITS Pilani launches management school

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani on Thursday announced the launch of BITS School of Management (BITSoM) with an investment of around 1,500 crore over the next five to seven years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
Barring Mumbai, schools in other parts of the state reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
board exams

Schools, colleges reopen after a gap of 10 months in Manipur

ANI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Sangeeta Mayengbam, Principal of Tamphasana Girls Higher Secondary School in Imphal, said that students are allowed to attend classes after getting consent from their parents or guardians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Getty Images/Representational)
Representational image.(Getty Images/Representational)
education

Para teachers demonstrate outside WB Assembly demanding pay parity

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Para teachers demonstrate outside WB Assembly demanding pay parity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state.(HT file)
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state.(HT file)
board exams

UP Boards 2021: UPMSP identifies 8,497 centres for conducting exams

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board will conduct its high school and intermediate examinations-2021 at 8,497 centres spread across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
The formal education segment, comprising K-12 and tertiary or higher education accounts for almost two-thirds of the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,00,000-crore revenue of the Indian education sector.(AP file)
The formal education segment, comprising K-12 and tertiary or higher education accounts for almost two-thirds of the 9,00,000-crore revenue of the Indian education sector.(AP file)
education

Revenues of Education companies to remain flat in 2020-21: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Fewer enrolments in engineering and business administration courses and inability to raise fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to keep the revenues of education companies flat this financial year, according to a report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kanpur is conducting online internship programme due to Covid-19(File photo)
IIT Kanpur is conducting online internship programme due to Covid-19(File photo)
education

IIT-Kanpur short lists 20 students from J&K for virtual internship

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • The students will be given exposure to various laboratories of IIT K and every week a special lecture on latest technological advancements would be held.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(PTI file)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(PTI file)
board exams

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams dates to be announced on Feb 2: Pokhriyal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made this announcement during his live interaction session with CBSE school principals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Bar Exam (AIBE XV) was held on January 24 and approximately 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam..(HT file)
All India Bar Exam (AIBE XV) was held on January 24 and approximately 1.20 lakh advocates had registered to appear for the exam..(HT file)
competitive exams

AIBE-XV answer key on January 30, results in first week of March

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • The Bar Council of India will release the answer key of All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on Saturday, January 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
board exams

Live Updates: CBSE to announce board exam schedule for Class 10th, 12th on Feb 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • CBSE class 10, 12 board examination schedule will be released on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
employment news

1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
According to police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Basavraj, who was working in the accounts section of KPSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A classroom at Mount Abu School in Rohini being sanitised, a day before schools in Delhi resume in-person sessions for students of classes 10 and 12.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A classroom at Mount Abu School in Rohini being sanitised, a day before schools in Delhi resume in-person sessions for students of classes 10 and 12.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
education

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 to resume in Gujarat from Feb 1

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Schools for Classes 9 and 11 to resume in Gujarat from Feb 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
CAG Recruitment 2021(HT File)
CAG Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP