Home / Education / MANUU Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 52 teaching and non-teaching posts extended till May 29 due to lockdown

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:26 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MANUU Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
In view of the extended Covid-19 lockdown, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has further extended the last date to apply for the teaching and non-teaching posts till May 29, 2020. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Earlier on March 23, the varsity had extended the deadline to apply for the teaching and non-teaching posts from March 27 to April 15. Now, as per the notification, the deadline has been further extended from April 15 to May 29.

The university is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 52 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts. Out of which, 36 vacancies are reserved for teaching posts, while 16 are reserved for non-teaching posts.

