MAT 2018 exam tomorrow, here’s what to keep in mind

Management aptitude test (MAT) 2018 December exam will be held tomorrow, December 15. Today is the last date to download the admit cards for MAT 2018 December exam.

If you have still not downloaded your admit card, download it now from the official website of All Indian Management Association (AIMA) mat.aima.in. Candidates without the MAT admit card 2018 will not be allowed to appear for the exam or enter the exam centre.

Here’s the direct link to download MAT 2018 CBT Admit Card

Visit the official website

Enter your Exam Registration No., Date of Birth (DOB), E-mail address

Click on “Submit”

Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out for future references.

Earlier, the MAT paper-based (PBT) was conducted on December 9, 2018. Its phase 2 exam will also be conducted on December 15.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:02 IST