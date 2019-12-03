e-paper
MAT PBT 2019 admit card released at aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA MAT PBT 2019 admit card: The paper based test of the MAT 2019 will be conducted on December 8, 2019, across different centres from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:16 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAT PBT 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
MAT PBT 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

All India Management association has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 on Monday, December 2, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at aima.in.

The paper based test of the MAT 2019 will be conducted on December 8, 2019, across different centres from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The MAT 2019 admit card is a mandatory document that candidates are advised to carry to their examination centres or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the exam.

The MAT 2019 exam will be held in both paper based and computer based modes. The computer-based examination of the MAT 2019 will be conducted on December 14, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download PBT Admit Card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card for MAT PBT 2019 exam will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

