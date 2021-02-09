MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5. The medical counselling committee (MCC), in a circular on February 8, announced that admissions to MBBS courses will now continue till February 11 to fill up the remaining vacant seats.
As per information shared by MCC, there are a total of five seats vacant—one each across five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and admissions for these will be conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi. Similarly, another 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College. The second offline stray vacant seat round will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS).
Many have blamed seat vacancies in NRI and management quotas on the strain that a large number of families have felt financially due to Covid-19 and the eventual lockdown in 2020. As per the fee regulating authority, higher education institutes can charge up to five times the regular fees of an open category seat for 15% seats reserved under the NRI and management quotas.
“Deemed as well as private medical and dental institutes charge as much as three to five times the regular fees for seats under management and NRI quotas, which many students might not be able to afford this year. This could be one of the biggest reasons for seats under these two quotas to go unclaimed this year,” said Dr T P Lahane, director, directorate of medical education & research (DMER).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services prelim 2021 notification to be released tomorrow
- According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Prelims 2021: SC hearing plea of age barred candidates for extra chance
- A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: 245 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt kick-offs process for nursery admissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third phase of PMKVY launched on January 15: Skill Development Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: 882 agriculture supervisor posts notified
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox