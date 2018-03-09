MCI approves 50 more MBBS seats at Faridkot medical college

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has approved 50 more MBBS seats at the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, taking the total to 100 MBBS.

College principal Dr Deepak J Bhatty said the executive committee of MCI recommended to the central government recognition and approval of the 50 additional seats an assessment.

“The MCI carried out an assessment of the college and hospital in December 2017 and January 2018 to check the standard of examinations held by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and weigh up the facilities available,” he added.

The executive committee of MCI considered the assessment report at its meeting on February 6, and the oversight committee also approved the decision on February 23.