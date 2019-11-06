e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

MCL Mining Sirdar admit card released, exam on November 24

Mahanadi Coal Fields (MCL) has released the admit card for the written test for the posts of mining sirdar and other posts.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:13 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MCL Mining Sirdar admit card out
MCL Mining Sirdar admit card out (HT file)
         

Mahanadi Coal Fields (MCL) has released the admit card for the written test for the posts of mining sirdar and other posts.

Candidates can download the admit card at www.mahanadicoal.in,

The MCL written exam will be held on November 24. Candidates are required to download and take its print out. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without their admit card.

The recruitment will be done for the following vacancies;

Jr. Overman, T &S Gr.-C - 149 Posts

Mining Sirdar, T&S Gr.-C - 201 Posts

Dy. Surveyor, T &S Gr.-C - 20 Posts

How to download MCL Mining Sirdar admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at mahanadicoal.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, Download admit card for the written test scheduled on 24/11/2019 for the post of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C (Advertisement Ref.No.282 dated.01/12/2018)

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your registration number and password and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh Chaddha

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News