MCL Mining Sirdar admit card released, exam on November 24

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:13 IST

Mahanadi Coal Fields (MCL) has released the admit card for the written test for the posts of mining sirdar and other posts.

Candidates can download the admit card at www.mahanadicoal.in,

The MCL written exam will be held on November 24. Candidates are required to download and take its print out. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without their admit card.

The recruitment will be done for the following vacancies;

Jr. Overman, T &S Gr.-C - 149 Posts

Mining Sirdar, T&S Gr.-C - 201 Posts

Dy. Surveyor, T &S Gr.-C - 20 Posts

How to download MCL Mining Sirdar admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at mahanadicoal.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, Download admit card for the written test scheduled on 24/11/2019 for the post of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C (Advertisement Ref.No.282 dated.01/12/2018)

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your registration number and password and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out