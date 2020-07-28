e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Medical admission: HC clears decks for OBC reservation in All India Quota

Medical admission: HC clears decks for OBC reservation in All India Quota

Disagreeing with the contention of the Medical Council of India that permitting reservation in AIQ seats would compromise merit, the court said the argument gets diluted as NEET examinations are now clearly designed to allow only such candidates to be admitted, who secure a minimum merit

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Chennai
         

The Madras High Court on Monday cleared the decks for OBC reservation under All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats in non-central institutions and gave the Centre three months time to take a decision on the percentage.

“...We find that on principle there is no legal or constitutional impediment for extending the benefit of reservation to OBC in the state surrendered AIQ seats of the UG/PG medical courses in the state-run medical colleges within Tamil Nadu, subject to any further directions or orders of the Apex Court,” the first bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

Disagreeing with the contention of the Medical Council of India that permitting reservation in AIQ seats would compromise merit, the court said the argument gets diluted as NEET examinations are now clearly designed to allow only such candidates to be admitted, who secure a minimum merit.

“Thus, application of any reservation rule, be at the instance of the state specific law or as per any reservation policy framed by the central government for AIQ seats will not affect merit,” the court asserted.

However, the bench restrained itself from passing a mandamus against the Centre to provide the reservation as it relates to a policy decision.

“The interference with a policy matter, if already taken, may be permissible through a judicial review to a limited extent but, on the other hand, it is debatable as to whether a policy framed in the shape of a proposal and not implemented can be enforced in the absence of a crystallised legal right.

The court said it is issuing the directions, which are not a policy declaration nor a mandamus to declare a policy.

It said the proposal (to provide OBC reservation) as committed is already in place as professed by the central government and legally supportable by a state law.

Since the seats are AIQ, it requires a decision with the participation of the authorities,keeping in view the fact that the control of setting of coordinated standards of higher education is with the central government and the MCI in such matters as held by the Constitution Bench in Saurabh Chaudri’s case, the court added.

To apply this on principle, the matter has to be resolved between the state and the centre with the participation of the MCI and dental council, it said.

“Therefore, we find that it would be appropriate that the issue is referred to a committee for providing the terms of implementation of such reservation as claimed by the petitioners,” the court added.

The court also made it clear that any decision of the committee would apply only to future academic years and not this academic year.

tags
top news
In Pakistan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Pakistan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
Supreme Court asks Centre to verify Jammu and Kashmir’s response on 4G curb
Supreme Court asks Centre to verify Jammu and Kashmir’s response on 4G curb
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In