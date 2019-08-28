e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

IB Result 2019: Intelligence Bureau security assistant Tier 1 result out, check it here

MHA IB Result 2019: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Wednesday declared the security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result.

education Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:31 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Wednesday declared the security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result.
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Wednesday declared the security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result. (HT file)
         

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Wednesday declared the security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result.

The IB Security assistant Tier 1 examination to fill 1,054 posts in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was held on February 17 and March 31 (for Jammu & Srinagar centres).

The roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for Tier-II and Tier-III exams has been checked by visiting the official website of Intelligence Bureau at https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/logout.aspx

The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates have been given in ascending order (horizontally) and these are not in the order of merit.

Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II and Tier-III exams in due course.

All candidates appearing in Tier-II examwould be provisionally admitted in Tier-III exam (interview/personality test).

Tier-II examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates would be required to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in Tier-III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III exam.

 

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 16:11 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    INX Media CaseKashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBIRenault TriberIIFA 2019Chandrayaan 2YashP ChidambaramIB Result 2019
    don't miss