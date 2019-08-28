IB Result 2019: Intelligence Bureau security assistant Tier 1 result out, check it here

education

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Wednesday declared the security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result.

The IB Security assistant Tier 1 examination to fill 1,054 posts in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was held on February 17 and March 31 (for Jammu & Srinagar centres).

The roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for Tier-II and Tier-III exams has been checked by visiting the official website of Intelligence Bureau at https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/logout.aspx

The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates have been given in ascending order (horizontally) and these are not in the order of merit.

Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II and Tier-III exams in due course.

All candidates appearing in Tier-II examwould be provisionally admitted in Tier-III exam (interview/personality test).

Tier-II examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates would be required to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in Tier-III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III exam.

