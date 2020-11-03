e-paper
Home / Education / MHT CET 2020 admit card for additional exam released, here's direct link to download

MHT CET 2020 admit card for additional exam released, here's direct link to download

MHT-CET Admit Card 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for MHT-CET additional session exam for additional PCB and PCM groups at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Nov 03, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT-CET 2020 admit card out
MHT-CET 2020 admit card out
         

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday released the admit card for MHT-CET additional session exam for additional PCB and PCM groups. Candidates who are registered for the additional exam can download their hall ticket online from mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET admit card will have the details of exam centre, reporting time, day and date of the examination. The exam will be conducted on November 7 in two shifts. The exam for PCB group candidates will be held in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and for PCM group candidates the exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.30 to 5.30 pm.

Direct link to download MHT-CET admit card 2020

The MHT CET additional session exam will be conducted for the candidates who could not appear for the exam that was conducted between October 1 and 20 due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, Covid symptoms or other reasons.

