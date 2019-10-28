MHT CET 2020: UG entrance exam dates announced

education

Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test cell has released the dates for entrance test to admissions in undergraduate (UG) programmes in engineering, pharmacy in agriculture in colleges of Maharashtra. Candidates can download the datesheet from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the datesheet,the exam will be held from May 16 to 20, 2020.

Maharashtra state common entrance test cell will conduct 16 programmes offered at various institutes of Maharashtra. MHT CET 2020 will be held in computer based test mode.

