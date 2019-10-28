e-paper
MHT CET 2020: UG entrance exam dates announced

Maharashtra state common entrance test cell has released the date sheet for MHT CET 2020 entrance exam for admission to UG programmes in the colleges of Maharashtra. 

education Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test cell has released the dates for entrance test to admissions in undergraduate (UG) programmes in engineering, pharmacy in agriculture in colleges of Maharashtra. Candidates can download the datesheet from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the datesheet,the exam will be held from May 16 to 20, 2020.

Maharashtra state common entrance test cell will conduct 16 programmes offered at various institutes of Maharashtra. MHT CET 2020 will be held in computer based test mode.

Check official notice here

Candidates can check the dates at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Under the notifications section click on the link that reads ‘Notice Regarding MHT-CET 2020-21 ‘

A PDF file will open

Check the important information and dates of the exam.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:04 IST

