Home / Education / MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here's direct link to download

MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

MHT CET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET admit card 2020.
MHT CET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

MHT CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 for PCM group on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for PCM group is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier the CET cell had released the hall tickets for PCB group on its official website.

The admit card for MHT CET 2020 exam will contain details such as- exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

Direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2020.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

On the homepage, go to candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Click on proceed

Click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

Select the Subject (PCM) and click on search

The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

