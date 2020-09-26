e-paper
MHT CET admit card 2020 released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here's how to download

MHT CET admit card 2020 released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the entrance can download their hall tickets online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET admit card 2020.
MHT CET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Maharashtra CET Cell on Saturday released the admit card for the MHT CET 2020 examination for PCB group on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance can download their hall tickets online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for PCB group is scheduled to be conducted from October 1 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

The admit card for MHT CET 2020 exam will contain details such as- exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

Direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2020.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

On the homepage, go to candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Click on proceed

Click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

Select the Subject (PCB) and click on search

The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCB will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

