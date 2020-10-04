MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST

MHT CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra CET Cell on Sunday released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 for PCM group on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on CET’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

According to the notice, the MHT CET exam for PCM group is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier the CET cell had released the hall tickets for PCB group on its official website.

“Admit Card for PCM group of MHT CET 2020 Examination will be available from 4 th October 2020 (00:01 Hrs) in the registered candidate’s login. Kindly visit https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in and login to your account to download the Admit Card and Unconditional Undertaking,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2020.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

On the homepage, go to candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Click on proceed

Click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

Select the Subject (PCM) and click on search

The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell at www.mahacet.org for regular updates and notices.