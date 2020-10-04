e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check

MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check

MHT CET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
MHT CET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

MHT CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra CET Cell on Sunday released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 for PCM group on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on CET’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

According to the notice, the MHT CET exam for PCM group is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier the CET cell had released the hall tickets for PCB group on its official website.

“Admit Card for PCM group of MHT CET 2020 Examination will be available from 4 th October 2020 (00:01 Hrs) in the registered candidate’s login. Kindly visit https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in and login to your account to download the Admit Card and Unconditional Undertaking,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2020.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

On the homepage, go to candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Click on proceed

Click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

Select the Subject (PCM) and click on search

The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell at www.mahacet.org for regular updates and notices.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In