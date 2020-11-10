MHT CET answer key 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:16 IST

MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday released the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination can check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

The state CET cell will declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.

Direct link to check MHT CET answer key 2020.

Direct link to access details on how to raise objections.

How to check MHT CET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website atmahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the MHT CET 2020 section

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out