Home / Education / MHT CET answer key 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link to check

MHT CET answer key 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link to check

MHT CET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination can check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET answer key 2020.(HT file )
MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday released the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination can check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

The state CET cell will declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.

Direct link to check MHT CET answer key 2020.

Direct link to access details on how to raise objections.

How to check MHT CET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website atmahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the MHT CET 2020 section

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Bihar Results Live: RJD's Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Bihar election results 2020: Moods fluctuate in Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav's residences
Taliban call on Joe Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
By-poll result : BJP leads on 8 seats in Gujarat, leaders show victory sign
IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
