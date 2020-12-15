e-paper
MHT CET cell revises admission schedule for professional courses

As per the notification, registration process for admissions to BTech in state institutes has been extended December 22 instead of the original date of December 15.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Maharashtra Common Entrance test (CET) cell late on Monday released a notification extending the pre-admission registration process for all professional courses by a few days. This notification is applicable to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture and management courses.

As per the notification, registration process for admissions to BTech in state institutes has been extended December 22 instead of the original date of December 15. Similarly, registrations for B.Arch as well as MBA/MMS courses has been extended from December 13 to December 20.

“A revised and detailed activity schedule for admissions will be published with two-three days on the official website www.mahcet.org,” states the notification.

With admissions to first year professional courses once again delayed, several institutes are worried about the academic time left for the incoming batch.

“It looks like the registration process has been extended because the CET cell is yet to release results of common entrance exams conducted for various courses. In this case, first year batches of all professional courses will only get to start their academic year in mid or end of January 2021, which will be ridiculous,” said the director of a city-based management institute.

