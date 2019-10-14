e-paper
Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Midday meal: Kids to be served tasty, nutritious food in school now

The state government has recently decided to introduce the MDM scheme in schools under the purview of e-Vidyavahini, a tab-based application for monitoring the functioning of schools across the state.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:57 IST
Hindustan Times, Daltonganj
Kids to be served tasty, nutritious midday meal in government schools. (Representational image)
Kids to be served tasty, nutritious midday meal in government schools. (Representational image)
         

Palamu district has geared up to implement the midday meal (MDM) scheme at government schools in a more effective manner to ensure nutritious and tasty food for children.

The state government has recently decided to introduce the MDM scheme in schools under the purview of e-Vidyavahini, a tab-based application for monitoring the functioning of schools across the state. The new version of this app is likely to be launched on October 15 this year.

Palamu deputy superintendent of education (DSE) Masudi Tudu said, “The children are entitled to get tasty and nutritious food and any lapse in this regard would be penalized. The Supreme Court is regularly monitoring the implementation of MDM. Therefore, it is mandatory for all stakeholders associated with the scheme to ensure delivery of quality food.”

“After the introduction of e-Vidyavahini Version: 2, lapses in MDM can be easily detected and this will invite punitive action against those involved,” Tudu added.

For this purpose, the education department organised a one-day capacity-building training programme for the conveners and cooks-cum-sahayikas of Mata Samiti, and other stakeholders involved with cooking meals at schools on Saturday.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:57 IST

