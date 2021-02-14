Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
With an aim to optimally utilize the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the proposal to register the Mission Youth as a Society under the Societies Registration Act.
"The Mission Youth envisions engaging with 80 per cent of J&K's youth population over the next five years and transforming them into a propelling force for socio-economic development of the Union Territory," an official spokesman said.
He said the mission would facilitate establishment of required organizational and administrative structure for proactive outreach and purposeful engagement of the youth of the Union Territory.
"The decision is aimed at providing a vibrant medium for youth engagement and empowerment to transform them into ambassadors of peace, prosperity, and development through a sieve of systematic interventions and positive benefaction across the domains of livelihood generation, education or skill development, psycho-social or career counselling, financial assistance, social recognition, sports, and recreation," he said.
To enhance skill and employability of the youth, he said the mission has partnered with institutions such as ICICI Foundation, BSE Institute and Ashok Leyland.
"It will also roll-out skill development courses in various upcoming high employability sectors like banking, financial services, insurance, among others. Besides, two Centres of Excellence in the Automobile sector, one each in Kashmir and Jammu region will be shortly started," he said.
The spokesman said super-specialized district youth centres would be established across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
"These centres are primarily aimed to present a safe, appealing environment with manifestations of hope, security and aspirations of the youth and are planned to offer a first of kind initiative in an environment covering four fundamental contours of youth engagement and empowerment viz.Inform, Inspire, Interact and Innovate," he said.
In another decision, the administrative council also approved the proposal of the Health and Medical Education Department to create 34 posts for making the newly constructed trauma centre functional at Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The trauma centre has come up with an estimated cost of ₹4 crore, and will now employ consultant surgeons, physicians, anesthetists, ortho-surgeons, radiologist, and medical officers, besides sufficient para-medical staff and technicians, the spokesman said.
He said once operational, the centre would provide trauma care in emergency situations to the patients from north Kashmir and reduce accident-related casualties.
