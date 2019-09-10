MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro is hiring for 1053 non-executive posts, apply online at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in,
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has invited applications against 1,053 non-executive vacancies from engineers. The application process will begin on September 16 and the last date to apply is October 7.
MMRDA is offering a package of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 will be paid to Section Engineer, Station Controller and Store Supervisor which will be in accordance with 7th pay scale.
Eligibility: For most of the posts, candidate should have a degree or diploma in engineering with electrical, electronics, electronics and telecommunication branch. For some other posts, ITI/ NCVT/ SCVT certificate is required while for managerial posts, degree in MBA, MMS / PGDBM in Finance is required.
Details of post and vacancy:
Station Manager: 18
Station Controller: 120
Section Engineer: 136
Junior Engineer: 30
Train operator (shunting): 12
Chief Traffic Controller: 6
Chief Controller: 8
Junior Engineer (S&T): 8
Safety Supervisor- I: 1
Safety Supervisor-II: 4
Senior Section Engineer: 30
Technician-I: 75
Technician-II: 287
Sr. Section Engineer (Civil): 07
Section Engineer (Civil): 16
Technician (Civil)-I: 09
Technician (Civil) -II: 26
Sr. Section Engineer (E and M): 03
Section Engineer (E&M): 06
Technician (E&M)-I: 05
Technician (E&M)-II: 11
Helper: 13 Vacancies
Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18
Section Engineer(S&T): 36
Technician (S&T)-I: 42
Technician (S&T)-II: 97
Security Supervisor: 04
Finance Assistant: 02
Supervisor (Customer Relation): 08
Commercial Assistant: 04
Store Supervisor: 02
Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08
HR Assistant-I: 01
HR Assistant-II: 04
First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:13 IST