MP Board Result Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited, updates here

MP Board Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 in due course of time. The MPBSE 10th, 12th results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in....Read More

While speaking to HT Digital, sources said that the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be declared after April 20, 2024. However, the official confirmation on the same is awaited. Like previous years, this year too, MPBSE will announce the date and time of declaration of results prior to announcement of the results.

This year MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, 12 board examination this year.

Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check and more.