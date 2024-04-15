MP Board Result Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited, updates here
MP Board Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 in due course of time. The MPBSE 10th, 12th results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in....Read More
While speaking to HT Digital, sources said that the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be declared after April 20, 2024. However, the official confirmation on the same is awaited. Like previous years, this year too, MPBSE will announce the date and time of declaration of results prior to announcement of the results.
This year MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, 12 board examination this year.
Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check and more.
MP Board class 12th Result: Pass percentage of last year
Class 12th registered: 729426
Class 12th appeared: 727044
Class 12th pass: 401366
Class 12th pass percentage: 55.28%
MP Board class 10th Result 2024: Pass percentage of last year
Class 10 registered: 820014
Class 10 appeared: 815364
Class 10 passed: 515955
Class 10 pass percentage: 63.29%
MP Board class 10th Result: Around 8 lakh candidates registered
As per reports, this year, around 8 lakh candidates have registered for MP Board class 10th board examination across the state.
MP Board Result 2024: Steps to check 10th, 12th results
Go to www.mpresults.nic.in
Click on the 'MP 10 or 12 Board result 2024' Class link
Enter the student's roll number as well as their application number
Next, press the'submit' button
Check and download the page
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
MP Board Result: Last year details
In 2023, the MP Board 10th, 12th results were announced on May 25. For Class 10, a total of 815364 candidates appeared out of which 515955 candidates passed. The MP Board 10th result pass percentage was 63.2%. A total of 727044 candidates appeared for the Class 12 exam, out of which 401366 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 55.28%.
MP Board Result 2024: Number of candidates registered
MP Board Result 2024 is awaited for 10th, 12th. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered themselves for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board examination this year.
MP Board Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores?
The scores of MP Board Result 2024 can be checked by candidates on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board class 5th Result: Awaited
MP Board class 5th Result is also awaited. The results once declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of MP Board at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board Result 2024 Date: When?
MP Board Result 2024 Date will be announced before the announcement of the Class 10, 12 results. The date and time once disclosed, will be shared here as well.
MP Board Result Date: To be shared soon
MP Board Result Date will be shared by the Board soon. As per sources, the Class 10, 12 results will be declared after April 20, 2024. However, official dates is awaited. Keep checking this space for latest updates on results date and time.
MP Board class 10th result date: Awaited
MP Board class 10th result date is awaited. Prior to the announcement of the results, MPBSE will share the MP Board class 10th result date and time.
MP Board class 12th result date: Not announced yet
MP Board class 12th result date has not been announced yet. While speaking to HT Digital, sources said that the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be declared after April 20, 2024.
MP Board class 12th Result 2024: When was exam conducted?
This year, the Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024, across various exam centres.
MP Board class 12th Result: Login credentials required to check scores
Roll number
Application number
MP Board class 10th Result 2024: Exam dates
MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.
MP Board class 10th Result: List of websites
mpbse.nic.in
mpresults.nic.in
MP Board Result 2024: How to check marksheet ?
Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or MP results at mpresults.nic.in.
Click on MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MP Board Result: Where to check
MP Board Result for Class 10, Class 12 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The result link will also be available at mpresults.nic.in after declaration.
MP Board Result 2024: Date and time
MP Board Result 2024 date and time is awaited. As per sources, the MPBSE 10th, 12th results will be announced after April 20, 2024. However, official confirmation is awaited.