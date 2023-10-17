News / Education / MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Updates on written result at esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Updates on written result at esb.mp.gov.in

Oct 17, 2023 09:15 AM IST
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESB MP will announce MP Police Constable Result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the MP Police Constable written exam are awaited. The Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh will announce MP Police Constable Result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The test took place from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

MP Police Constable recruitment 2023 is to fill a total of 7,090 constable vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Police.

When available, the direct link to check scores, result notice, cut-off and other details will be shared here.

  • Oct 17, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    Where to check MP Police Constable result 2023

    When announced, candidates can check MP Police Constable exam results on esb.mp.gov.in, official website of the Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
