MPPEB PAT 2022 registration begins at peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB PAT 2022 registration: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the examination at the official website peb.mp.gov.in

The last date to apply for the exam is scheduled September 14, 2022.

The last date to make changes in the application forms is September 19, 2022.

MPPEB will conduct the PAT exam on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts.

The application fee is ₹500 for the general category candidates and ₹250 for the reserved category candidates. Online portal fee is ₹60.

Check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details here. Click here.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on link for Online form- PAT 2022

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct like to apply here. Click here.