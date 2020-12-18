Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 1.86 lakh seats vacant in MMR after 3rd round

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:18 IST

More than 1.86 lakh first year junior college (FYJC) seats remain vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) after three admission rounds that concluded on Friday. Of the 45,402 students who were allotted colleges in the third list which was declared on December 15, only 13,109 students took admission.

Friday was the last day for students to confirm their admissions in the third round. After the third round, junior colleges have also been allowed to surrender the vacant seats under various quotas like minority, management and inhouse. As per the data on the state education department’s official website, as on Friday, nearly 80,000 seats were vacant in the three quotas with the highest being from minority quota- over 58,000. Colleges will be allowed to surrender their quota seats by Saturday evening (December 19).

The department will declare the college wise vacancies for the special round on December 20. The schedule for the special round of admission is yet to be declared. “While most high scorers have already taken admissions, those with average scores might have tried for a better college during the last two rounds. Most prominent colleges thus have filled most of their general seats,” said the principal of a South Mumbai based college.

After three regular rounds in 2019 more than 1.70 lakh seats remained vacant in MMR. While 3.19 lakh seats were up for grabs in MMR last year, this year, there are over 3.20 lakh seats in the region.

This year, the department had declared that there will be no first come first served (FCFS) rounds for admissions. Instead, special rounds would be conducted for students who do not get admission in regular rounds. FCFS rounds usually follow regular admission rounds wherein students can claim seats against vacancies across colleges in a particular city or district and are allotted seats on the basis of who claims them first. These rounds were introduced in the academic year 2018-19 but were criticised by many parents and experts as they allowed students with lower scores to get into top colleges against vacant seats.