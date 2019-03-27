Mumbai University’s first and second year BCom exams overlap

In a yet another goof-up by the University of Mumbai (MU), some of the first and second-year BCom papers have been scheduled on the same day in the on-going semester examinations.

The university has scheduled Foundation Course - II and Accountancy and Financial Management - II papers of the second semester BCom examination on May 2 and 3 respectively. However, the same days also have Business Law II and several elective papers of the fourth semester examination, including Advertising II, Field Sales Management II and Travel and Tourism Management II. The timing of the examinations is also the same – 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Due to the overlap, many second-year students, who had failed to clear the first-year examinations, fear that they may miss an opportunity to clear them during this examination cycle.

Senate members from students’ union Yuva Sena have written to the university officials requesting a change in the schedule. “We request you to look into the anomalous situation, causing damage to students and take necessary action immediately,” read the letter.

A university official said the university will soon issue a revised timetable.

