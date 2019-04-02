Mumbai University: Students can no longer write names on answer sheets

Less than six months after University of Mumbai (MU) introduced a provision for students to write their names on the answer sheets, it rolled back the feature. The newly-printed answer sheets have been printed as per the old format, in which students can mention only their seat numbers.

“The idea behind allowing students to write their names on the answer sheets was to trace them easily in case a student makes a mistake while writing his/her seat number. However, we returned to the old format — seat numbers only — after several officials panned the decision letting students write their names on the answer sheets,” said an official from the examination department.

He added new answer sheets were printed as per the old format and were issued for examinations that started from March 25.

For years, students were prohibited from revealing their identity (mentioning their names or the institute) on their answer sheets during MU exams. This was done to curb malpractices during the assessment of answer sheets.

In 2017, the varsity introduced on-screen marking (OSM) system of assessment for which booklets were scanned and assessed using a software. But owing to errors made by students in writing their seat numbers and software glitch, many answer booklets went missing.

In October 2018, the MU printed answer booklets with an additional slot for students to mention their names and then covered it with a removable sticker. Students and colleges alleged this violated secrecy norms during the assessment.

“Mentioning the name of student wouldn’t breach any norms because all personal information is masked. On OSM, a teacher can’t see the first page of the answer sheet that has personal information. So there is no chance of wrongdoing,” said a varsity official.

