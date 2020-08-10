e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Nagaland to distribute pen drives loaded with study materials among rural students

Nagaland to distribute pen drives loaded with study materials among rural students

Two phases of online education have been completed since the closure of the schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kohima
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Nagaland government has decided to distribute pen drives loaded with study materials among students of classes 5 to 12 residing in rural areas where poor network connectivity hampers their online education, a senior official said on Monday.

Two phases of online education have been completed since the closure of the schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pen drives will contain the syllabi covered in the online classes held since May 1, Principal Director of School Education, Shanavas C, said.

“Students residing in urban areas like Dimapur and Kohima can access online facilities, but those living in rural areas face network issues. This is why pen drives loaded with study materials will be distributed among students of classes 5 to 12,” he said.

The department has also asked the teachers posted in the rural areas to assist the students in studies as they face problems in accessing online education, the official said.

The third phase of the online classes will start from August 18, he said.

Private schools can also place orders for the pen drives via the department’s portal www.dosenl.in. They will, however, have to pay amounts ranging between Rs 350 and Rs 850 for a pen drive depending on the syllabus covered in it, the official said.

The department has directed the teachers to regularly distribute notes and worksheets among the students of lower classes to ensure that they continue with education, he said.

All educational institutions in the state are shut as part of the ongoing lockdown in the state till August 31.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for panel to hear his side
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA team in Dubai to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father
Sushant Singh Rajput’s MLA cousin tears into Sanjay Raut for comment on actor’s father
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In