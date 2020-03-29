e-paper
Home / Education / NATA exam 2020 postponed, registration deadline extended till April 15

NATA exam 2020 postponed, registration deadline extended till April 15

NATA 2020 first exam scheduled for April 19 has been postponed due to lockdown. The registration deadline has been extended till April 15. Register now at nata.in

education Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:16 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(NATA)
         

NATA 2020: The Council of Architecture has postponed the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 first exam that was scheduled for April 19 due to the lockdown imposed by central government in view of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the registration deadline for NATA 2020 has been extended from March 16 to April 15. Candidates who have not yet registered for NATA 2020 can apply online at www.nata.in.

The second exam of NATA is scheduled for May 31, 2020.

Here’s the revised date sheet of NATA 2020 registration:

End of Registration : April 15

Image Upload last date : April 19

Fee payment (last date): April 19

Confirmation page printing available till- April 22

Candidate correction window- April 20 to 22

Check official notice here

Click here to register online for NATA 2020

Click here for official brochure of NATA 2020

‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
Mumbai woman dies of Covid-19, says BMC; Maharashtra toll rises to 7
Don’t leave for native places in country’s interest: Kejriwal to migrant workers
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
