NATA exam 2020 postponed, registration deadline extended till April 15

education

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:16 IST

NATA 2020: The Council of Architecture has postponed the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 first exam that was scheduled for April 19 due to the lockdown imposed by central government in view of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the registration deadline for NATA 2020 has been extended from March 16 to April 15. Candidates who have not yet registered for NATA 2020 can apply online at www.nata.in.

The second exam of NATA is scheduled for May 31, 2020.

Here’s the revised date sheet of NATA 2020 registration:



End of Registration : April 15

Image Upload last date : April 19

Fee payment (last date): April 19

Confirmation page printing available till- April 22

Candidate correction window- April 20 to 22

Check official notice here

Click here to register online for NATA 2020

Click here for official brochure of NATA 2020