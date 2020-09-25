e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / National Medical Commission operational from today as top regulator of medical education, MCI dissolved

National Medical Commission operational from today as top regulator of medical education, MCI dissolved

The National Medical Commission (NMC), in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI), as the country’s apex regulator of medical education and profession has come into existence from Friday.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The National Medical Commission (NMC), in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI), as the country’s apex regulator of medical education and profession has come into existence from Friday.

With the NMC coming into being, the Board of Governors (BoG) which superseded the MCI on September 26, 2018, to perform its functions, has been dissolved and the nearly 64-year-old Indian Medical Council Act abolished. Former head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ENT department here, Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma has been appointed as chairman for a period of three years with effect from Friday, while Rakesh Kumar Vats, who was Secretary General in the Board of Governors of the MCI, is the secretary of the commission.

The NMC Act, which seeks to usher in mega reforms in the medical education sector, received the assent of the president on August 8, 2019 and was published the same day.

The Act provided for setting up of an NMC in place of the scam-tainted Medical Council of India. The four autonomous boards under the NMC Act -- the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), Medical Assessment and Rating Board and the Ethics and Medical Registration Board -- have also been constituted and comes into existence from Friday, according to the notifications issued by Nipun Vinayak, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

“In pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (1) of the section 60 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 is hereby repealed with effect from the 25th day of September, 2020.

“The Board of Governors appointed under section 3A of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 in supersession of the Medical Council of India constituted under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the said Act shall stand dissolved,” one of the notifications read.

The NMC comprises a chairman, 10 ex-officio members and 22 part-time members.

The ex-officio members include presidents of the four autonomous boards.

“In pursuance of the provisions...of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 , the central government hereby constitutes the National Medical Commission,” another notification read.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers...the central government hereby notifies that all the remaining provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, shall come into force with effect from the 25th day of September, 2020,” another one read.

Dr Sharma, was on January 2, appointed the chairman of the NMC after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment for a period of three years.

“Under sub-section (2) of section 4, the Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma) is appointed for a period of three years with effect from September 25,” according to a notification said.

Vats, the Secretary General in the Board of Governors of the MCI,was appointed as the secretary of the commission for a similar term on January 2.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In