National Police University to be established in Greater Noida.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be setting up a world-class National Police University (NPU) dedicated to advancement and dissemination of education, research and scholarships of the highest quality in the domain of policing science, forensic science, cyber forensics, criminology, criminal justice, risk management and related areas.

This NPU will come at an IT park in Greater Noida and will be spread in an area of 100 acres.

“NPU will be a multi-disciplinary University and will offer to the students’ formal education programs leading to the award of the bachelor’s, masters’ and doctoral degrees as well as the PG Diploma in specialised niche areas in Police Sciences, Cyber Forensics, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Forensic Science, Risk Management and allied subjects with special papers in specified areas using classroom teaching initially and later also through distance learning mode”, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release.

The land for the same has been offered at a 90 years lease basis at a concessional rate at the cost of Rs 371 crores.

