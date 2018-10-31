National reporting seminar at Indian Institute of Mass Communication

A two day national seminar on the state of Indian journalism and training was organised at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Delhi this week. The seminar focused on key issues that concern the consumption and diverse use of Indian languages across mediums. Union minister of minority affairs, Mukthar Abbas Naqvi was the chief guest.

The inaugural session was chaired by Hemant Joshi. Alok Mehta, former president of the Editor’s Guild of India. BP Sanjay, pro vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Vijay Parmar, Dean Academic IIMC, Mrinal Chatterjee, regional director, IIMC Dhenkanal campus were among those present.

KG Suresh, director general, IIMC, welcomed the panelists and shared “I think people are more interested to read watch and hear news in their own language. This is mainly because of the growing literacy rate in our country as people are more aware and conscious about their language. At IIMC, we are diversifying and promoting Language Journalism at our Regional campuses, with Malayalam, Odiya, Marathi, Urdu and Sanskrit Journalism and now we will be introducing Bengali journalism to our Dhenkanal Campus.”

A plenary session themed the idea of journalism in Indian languages was conducted where the challenges of reporting in regional languages were examined.

