National Teachers’ Award 2020: List of all 47 awardees across India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred national awards to 47 teachers across country. The national awards are given on teachers’ day to honour the unique contribution of those teachers who have improved the level of school education in the country.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred national awards to 47 teachers across country. The national awards are given on teachers’ day to honour the unique contribution of those teachers who have improved the level of school education in the country. This year the ceremony of national award for teachers was conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the ceremony, the President said, “Good buildings, expensive equipments or facilities do not make a good school but teachers have a crucial role in building a good school. They are the ones who develop foundation of knowledge and character building in our students.”We also need to ensure that the medium for availing digital education facility is also available in rural and distant areas.”

On the occasion, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “The selected awardees with their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students and community through various activities like improving enrolment and reducing dropouts, adopting joyful and experiential teaching-learning practices.”

Selection Process:

The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, constituted an Independent Jury at National Level to select the award recipients for the year 2020. The Independent Jury at National Level reviewed the list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by all the 36 State & UT Selection Committees and 7 Organisation Selection Committees through Video Conferencing.

The Jury considered the applications and presentations made by all shortlisted teachers and after detailed deliberations recommended the names of the following candidates for the National Awards to Teachers, 2020. Hon’ble Education Minister approved the same.

Click here to check list of 47 teachers who received the national award this year

