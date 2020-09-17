e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NBA releases schedule for NEET PG 2021, MDS and other exams

NBA releases schedule for NEET PG 2021, MDS and other exams

NBE has announced the provisional schedule for the forthcoming computer-based-tests including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021).

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical student life which are books and sthetoscope
Medical student life which are books and sthetoscope(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the provisional schedule for the forthcoming computer-based-tests including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021).

According to the provisional schedule, NEET-PG 2021 will be conducted on January 10, NEET-MDS 2021 will be held on December 16. The PMGE December 2020 session exam will be held on December 4 while the DNB PDCET 2021 admission session will be held on January 28, 2021.

Read More: The secret to cracking NEET --PG 2021

“The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website https://nbe.edu.in in due course,” an official statement said.

Important Dates: 

FMGE Dec 2020 session --- December 4, 2020

NEET MDS 2021 ---- December 16, 2020

NEET PG 2021 ---------January 10, 2021

DNB PDCET 2021 admission session ---January 28, 2021

Eligibility Criteria for NEET-PG 2021:

Applicant should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college/university. Moreover, the candidate should possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

tags
top news
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday
BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In