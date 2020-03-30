NDA, NA exam 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown

education

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:10 IST

In cognizance of the coronavirus lockdown, UPSC has postponed the NDA, NA examination 2020. An official notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on its official website.

According to the notice, NDA, NA exam 2020 scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2020, at various centres stands deferred till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 till April 25, 2020.