Home / Education / NDA, NA exam 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown

NDA, NA exam 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown

According to the notice, NDA, NA exam 2020 scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2020, at various centres stands deferred till further notice.

education Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NDA, NA exam 2020. (Screengrab)
NDA, NA exam 2020. (Screengrab)
         

In cognizance of the coronavirus lockdown, UPSC has postponed the NDA, NA examination 2020. An official notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on its official website.

According to the notice, NDA, NA exam 2020 scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2020, at various centres stands deferred till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 till April 25, 2020.

