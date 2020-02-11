e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Nearly half of Pakistan 5th graders can’t read English: ASER Report

Nearly half of Pakistan 5th graders can’t read English: ASER Report

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) was launched by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Planning Ministry’s Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at a ceremony here on Monday, reports Dawn news.

education Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Representative
Representative(HT FILE)
         

About 45 per cent of children studying in the fifth standard in Pakistan’s rural areas cannot read English meant for students of Class II, a report has revealed.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) was launched by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Planning Ministry’s Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at a ceremony here on Monday, reports Dawn news.

In its report for the year 2019, ASER further found that only 59 per cent of fifth grade students in rural areas can read stories in Urdu and other local languages including Sindhi and Pashto, which are included in the syllabus of the second standard.

Furthermore, only 57 per cent of grade five students can solve a two-digit division problem meant for pupils in Class II.

The report further said that 60 per cent of the students in the fifth standard can tell time correctly and solve addition word problems.

Only 53 per cent can solve multiplication word problems.

Students enrolled in private-sector schools show better learning outcomes, Dawn news quoted the report as saying, adding that male students tend to outperform females.

The report also revealed that private sector schools were better equipped and provided more facilities than government or public sector institutions.

Around 87 per cent of private sector schools have a boundary wall, compared to 75 per cent of government schools, it said.

A huge gap was found in the number of schools that had functional toilets: 89 per cent of private sector schools had functioning bathrooms as compared to 59 per cent of government schools.

Disclaimer: (This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
Delhi Elections 2020: Manish Sisodia trails BJP’s Ravi Negi in Patparganj
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
There is a gap, concedes BJP’s Manoj Tiwari but doesn’t lose hope
Delhi Assembly election results: BJP crosses 2015 vote share in early rounds of counting
Delhi Assembly election results: BJP crosses 2015 vote share in early rounds of counting
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Google HR chief Naughton steps aside as worker activism rises
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Lamborghini for $8 mn? Why supercars of African ‘playboy’ are under hammer
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, kills more than a 100 in China in a day
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
First of its kind: Centurion Rahul achieves impressive feat against NZ
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News