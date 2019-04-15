NEET admit card 2019 to be released today, here’s when

The National Testing Agency is expected to release on Monday the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination 2019. The NEET entrance examination 2019 will be held on May 5.

It is expected that NTA will release the NEET admit card 2019 by Monday evening. Candidates are advised to check the website for latest updates.

The National Testing Agency or NTA will release NEET entrance exam admit card 2019 on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Steps to download your NEET 2019 Admit Card:

Visit NTA’s official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Look for a link which ‘NEET 2019 Admit Card’

Click on the link ‘Download NEET Admit Card 2019’

You will be directed to another page where you will have to log in

Log in on this page using your NEET Entrance Examination 2019 registration number

Download your NTA NEET 2019 Admit Card and take a print out.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:16 IST