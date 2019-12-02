NEET 2020 notification released at ntaneet.nic.in: Registration begins today at 4 pm, check details here

education

National Testing agency has released an official notification regarding NEET 2020 examination on Monday, December 2, 2019. The registration for the NEET 2020 examination will begin today at 4 pm. Candidates interested and eligible can apply for the NEET 2020 online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before December 31, 2019, till 11:50 pm.

“Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law. Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions will also be made through NEET,” reads the official notification.

Important Dates:

1.Date of examination: May 3, 2020

2.Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: December 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020

3.Correction in Particulars of Application Form on NTA Website: January 15-31, 2020

4.Admit card: March 27, 2020

5.Declaration of Result on NTA Website: June 4, 2020

NEET 2020 notification:

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to general category are required to pay Rs 1500 as application fee. For General EWS and OBC con-creamy layer candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. Whereas, transgender candidates and those who are from reserved category have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

For further information, candidates are advised to read the information brochure available on the official website.