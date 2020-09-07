e-paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020: NTA gears up for exam on September 13

NEET 2020: NTA gears up for exam on September 13

For the September 13 exam, over 150,000 candidates have registered

Sep 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An official checks the documents of a candidate appearing for JEE Mains in Amritsar on September 2.
An official checks the documents of a candidate appearing for JEE Mains in Amritsar on September 2.(Sameer Sehgal/ HT photo)
         

After JEE Main, which was conducted from September 1 to 6, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up for medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on September 13 for which over 150,000 candidates have registered.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), which began on September 1 for admission to engineering colleges, concluded on Sunday, September 6. While the overall figures were not yet available, trends from the initial three days suggested that around 80 % candidates had taken the test.

This figure is low, compared to previous years when attendance crossed 90 % for the engineering entrance exams, but officials feel that given the circumstances, a sizeable number of candidates have taken the test. The NTA did not officially release the figures on Sunday.

There were also reports of many students facing difficulties due to Covid-19 and the restrictions imposed due to it. Since the JEE (Main) is conducted twice a year now, may candidates have already taken it in January.

A person in the know said since the test is not an annual affair anymore, candidates will get another chance in a few months.

The exams are being conducted in September after being postponed twice in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to NTA officials, 1,597,000 candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, which is a pen-paper based test unlike JEE. In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26 and then scheduled for September 13.

