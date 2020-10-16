e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Students’ reaction from Bihar ahead of announcement of results

NEET 2020: Students’ reaction from Bihar ahead of announcement of results

NEET 2020: Aspirants said that they underwent much mental pressure before exam due to pandemic, lockdown and postponement of exam.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:32 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
NEET results 2020.(HT file )
NEET results 2020.(HT file )
         

NEET 2020: Around 63,000 NEET aspirants from Bihar—who took exam at various exam centres in Patna and Gaya on September 13—are anxiously waiting to know their fate of admission to reputed government medical colleges.

Aspirants said that they underwent much mental pressure before exam due to pandemic, lockdown and postponement of exam.

Follow NEET result 2020 live updates

Many of them are sitting on haunches in front of clocks to click 4 pm while several other are trying to divert their mind to overcome their anxiousness.

Anand Kumar, a resident of Gopalganj who took exam in Patna, is checking NTA’s official website every 10 minutes out of restlessness. He said, “I am not able to calm myself. Taking exam was a herculean task. I returned from Kota in June. I travelled 150 km to take exam in Patna. I can’t afford to lose a year.”

Another candidate Nisha Gupta said, “Result days are very testing. It feels time has stopped. There is much family pressure on me to fetch good rank. I just want to see the result and get over this easiness.”

Arpit Raj, another examinee, said, “I am enjoying memes and jokes flooding on social media and sharing with my friends as we are finding it much relatable. I feel one should stay calm as there is no other option than waiting for official announcement. I have checked answer key and I am hopeful to get good marks”

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In