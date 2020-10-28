NEET 2020: Yogi Adityanath to root for top scorer Akanksha Singh’s joint first rank

education

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:20 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated Akanksha Singh, the girl from Kushinagar who scored full marks (720 out of 720) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-2020 exam, the results of which were declared recently.

Adityanath presented a tablet to Akanksha and her brother. Interacting with Akansha and her family, the chief minister said the state government would bear all expenses incurred on her medical education fees and hostel fees.

Congratulating Akanksha on her success, Adityanath said that he would write to the National Testing Agency to declare Akanksha the joint topper who, despite getting full marks was awarded second rank, as she is younger than the topper who also scored full marks.

The chief minister also assured that the state government will provide financial support for Akanksha’s education.

The road leading to her village will be named after Akanksha, the daughter of a retired air force personnel.

Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab scored 720 out of 720 marks to emerge as the topper in NEET 2020 exam. Akanksha Singh from UP also scored 720 marks but bagged All India Rank (AIR) of two as she is younger than Soyeb.

It was an article on AIIMS, Delhi, and the questionable medical facilities in eastern Uttar Pradesh that pushed her on to the path of medicine, four years ago.

“I wanted to be an IAS officer till class 8. Then I read about AIIMS and was inspired to help people,” Akanksha Singh said.

Daughter of a former air force sergeant and a primary school teacher, Singh secured all-India rank 2, for being the younger of the two perfect scorers. When asked if she expected this score, she said, “I had expected to get 700 as I was aiming to be among the top 40 (to make it to AIIMS). But 720/720 is unbelievable.”

The medical aspirant said she continued her preparations online even during the lockdown.

“I was stressed that exams might not be conducted and I may lose a year. Still, I decided to make the best use of the time. So, while on normal days, I studied for about 10-12 hours, it went up to 13-14 hours a day during the lockdown. I was relying on YouTube and video lessons offered by my coaching institute to prepare,” said Akansha, who was born and raised in Abhinayakpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.