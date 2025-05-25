Edit Profile
Sunday, May 25, 2025
    NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: How to raise objections after provisional key is released

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 25, 2025 12:31 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: When released, candidates will be able to check it on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will also share NEET UG question papers and candidates' responses.

    NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Steps to raise objections to provisional key
    NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key soon. When released, candidates will be able to check it on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will also share NEET UG question papers and candidates' responses....Read More

    The undergraduate medical entrance examination was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    After releasing the answer key, the agency will invite objections from candidates, if any.

    “Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said in the exam's information bulletin. 

    Steps to check the NEET UG 2025 answer key when released and raise objections

    Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

    Click on the NEET UG answer key link displayed on the home page

    Enter your login credentials

    Submit and check the answer key

    If you want to raise objections, click on the link given on the home page and follow the instructions. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 25, 2025 12:31 PM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where to check provisional key

    NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: When released, candidates can check the NEET provisional answer key on neet.nta.nic.in.

