NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: How to raise objections after provisional key is released

NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key soon. When released, candidates will be able to check it on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will also share NEET UG question papers and candidates' responses....Read More

The undergraduate medical entrance examination was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

After releasing the answer key, the agency will invite objections from candidates, if any.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said in the exam's information bulletin.

Steps to check the NEET UG 2025 answer key when released and raise objections

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG answer key link displayed on the home page

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check the answer key

If you want to raise objections, click on the link given on the home page and follow the instructions.