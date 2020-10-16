e-paper
NEET final answer key 2020 likely to be released soon, here’s how to check

NEET final answer key 2020: Once the final answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination will be able to check the final key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET final answer key 2020.
NEET final answer key 2020.(HT file)
         

NEET final answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) examination soon on its official website.

Once the final answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination will be able to check the final key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

On October 12, Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had tweeted that the NEET-UG Results will be declared on Friday, October 16, 2020.

“DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates,” he said in the tweet.

 

Earlier on September 26, the agency released the preliminary answer key for the NEET 2020 exam, and candidates were given time to raise objections (if any) till September 29, 2020.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check NEET final answer key 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final answer key”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NEET final answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

