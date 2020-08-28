NEET, JEE main 2020 exam row live updates: ‘Centre will have to consider the demands,’ says Sachin Pilot

The decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct NEET and JEE exams 2020 in September amid the pandemic has evoked strong response from all over the country. There are voices both in support of conducting the exam on schedule and against it.

The Congress is holding a nationwide protests against the government decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams amid Covid-19 pandemic. Congress party has also decided to organise nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey on Friday from 10am onwards, through videos and posts protesting this government decision, on any of the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Meanwhile, a review petition has been filed by ministers from six states - West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, against the August 17 order of SC allowing central government to hold NEET and JEE in September.

On August 17, the Supreme Court had rejected the plea filed by students to postpone the JEE and NEET saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

Several students and academicians feel that delaying JEE Main and NEET exam any further will mean compromising the future of candidates while the Opposition and a section of activists and students are demanding the postponement of the exam saying it poses risk to life and health of students. Concerns have also been raised about transportation and lodging problems at many places for students whose centres are far away from home.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)undergraduate level exam is scheduled for September 13.

12:45 pm IST ‘Is it wise to risk student health in this way?: Shashi Tharoor Is it wise to risk student health in this way? We believe not… Stand up for students, speak up with students, I stand with them too, do you?: Shashi Tharoor said in video tweeted by INC. Is it wise to risk student health in this way? We believe not… Stand up for students, speak up with students, I stand with them too, do you?: @shashitharoor #SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/l4vClBqoS7 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2020





12:35 pm IST ‘Centre will have to consider the demands’ Sachin Pilot on postponement of JEE, NEET If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone #JEE_NEET examinations: Sachin Pilot, Congress in Jaipur said.





12:31 pm IST Sonu Sood tweets to provide transportation facilities to JEE, NEET candidates in flood hit states Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources.” Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources🇮🇳 https://t.co/fv5GqjOq90 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020





12:26 pm IST NSUI Telangana President starts indefinite hunger strike Earlier, on Friday morning NSUI’s Telangana President Venkat Balmoor started an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan.





12:22 pm IST Review petition filed in SC against conducting the JEE, NEET exams Review petition filed in Supreme Court against the August 17 order of SC allowing central government to hold NEET and JEE in September. The petition has been filed by ministers from six states - West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.





12:16 pm IST Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Chaudhary arrested Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Chaudhary who participated in the protest against holding the exams, has been arrested by Delhi Police, INC Delhi tweeted. कोरोना काल में भारत सरकार द्वारा JEE,NEET, की परीक्षा का आदेश देने के विरोध मे प्रदर्शन करने पर दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @Ch_AnilKumarINC को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।#SpeakUpForStudentsSafety pic.twitter.com/kGhVK407mp — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) August 28, 2020





12:13 pm IST Members of NSUI detailed by police during protest in Ahmedabad Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) detained by police in Ahmedabad during a protest against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE & NEET examinations in September





12:08 pm IST Congress holds protest outside Shashtri Bhawan Congress has started protesting outside education ministry office,Shastri Bhawan against holding of the JEE and NEET examinations in September amid Covid-19 pandemic.





12:06 pm IST Rahul Gandhi tweets to ‘Unite voice with lakhs of suffering students’ Former party chief of Congress, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday morning, “Unite your voice with lakhs of suffering students. #SpeakUpForStudentSafety from 10am onwards. Let’s make the Govt listen to the students.” Unite your voice with lakhs of suffering students. #SpeakUpForStudentSafety from 10am onwards.

Let’s make the Govt listen to the students.



लाखों परेशान छात्रों के साथ अपनी आवाज़ जोड़िए। #SpeakUpForStudentSafety आज 10 बजे से।

आइए, सरकार से छात्रों की बात सुनने की माँग करें। pic.twitter.com/NBri5lx8Ff — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020



